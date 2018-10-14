202
Home » National News » Georgia senator accused of…

Georgia senator accused of briefly snatching student’s phone

By The Associated Press October 14, 2018 7:58 pm 10/14/2018 07:58pm
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia Tech political group says Sen. David Perdue snatched a phone from a student who was video recording while asking the Republican lawmaker a question about Georgia’s governor’s race.

Young Democratic Socialists of America’s Georgia Tech chapter posted video from the phone after Saturday’s incident during Perdue’s visit to campus. A YDSA news release says the student was trying to ask Perdue about allegations that Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp is working to suppress minority votes.

The release says Perdue snatched the phone and held it briefly behind his back. It was soon returned to the student.

In a statement, a Perdue spokesperson said the senator thought he was being asked to take a picture, so he grabbed the phone to take a selfie. The statement says Perdue returned the phone upon realizing the student didn’t want a photo.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Congress News Government News National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500