Genetic glitch increases men’s risk of impotence, study says

By The Associated Press October 8, 2018 3:04 pm 10/08/2018 03:04pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists say they’ve located the first well-documented genetic glitch that increases a man’s risk of impotence. The finding may someday lead to new treatments.

Most impotence isn’t caused by genetics, but rather things like obesity, diabetes, heart disease, smoking, drug and alcohol use, stress or anxiety.

Still, scientist reported Monday that they’d found a spot in human DNA where genetic variation might boost a man’s risk by about 25 percent. The result was released by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The researchers said further study could give clues for developing new treatments for impotence, which is also known as erectile dysfunction.

