Funeral set for Wisconsin couple whose daughter is missing

By The Associated Press October 23, 2018 12:55 pm 10/23/2018 12:55pm
A sign is seen in the small town of Barron, Wis., Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, where 13-year-old Jayme Closs was discovered missing Oct. 15 after her parents were found fatally shot at their home. A search was being organized to find the couple's missing daughter. (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen)

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — A funeral will be held this weekend for a Wisconsin couple who were shot dead in their home last week and whose 13-year-old daughter is still missing.

Family members have scheduled an 11 a.m. Saturday visitation and 1 p.m. funeral service for James and Denise Closs at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Cameron, a village next to the couple’s hometown of Barron.

Deputies responding to a 911 call on Oct. 15 found the couple dead in their home and their daughter, Jayme Closs, missing. Investigators believe she was abducted and have ruled her out as a suspect in her parents’ deaths.

An online obituary says the couple was married in 2003 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and worked at Jennie-O Turkey Store in Barron for 27 years.

National News
