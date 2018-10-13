202
Home » National News » Freed US pastor Andrew…

Freed US pastor Andrew Brunson tells Trump ‘you really fought for us,’ asks God to give Trump ‘supernatural wisdom’

By The Associated Press October 13, 2018 2:52 pm 10/13/2018 02:52pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Freed US pastor Andrew Brunson tells Trump ‘you really fought for us,’ asks God to give Trump ‘supernatural wisdom’

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News White House
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500