202
Home » National News » Former Alabama woman charged…

Former Alabama woman charged with supporting al-Qaida

By The Associated Press October 23, 2018 10:58 pm 10/23/2018 10:58pm
Share

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged a former Alabama resident with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and helping others to do the same.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release that Alaa Mohd Abusaad was charged Tuesday in Birmingham. Authorities say Abusaad told an undercover FBI employee posing as an al-Qaida supporter how to send money to the organization and its fighters.

The news release says Abusaad told the undercover employee how to send money in a manner that would avoid detection by law enforcement, such as using fake names and addresses when conducting money transfers.

She faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Alaa Mohd Abusaad is a woman.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500