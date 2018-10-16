202
Florida says 16 deaths in the state attributable to Hurricane Michael, doubling the number killed in the state

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 3:11 pm 10/16/2018 03:11pm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida says 16 deaths in the state attributable to Hurricane Michael, doubling the number killed in the state.

