Florida Panhandle reporters in the dark as Michael hits land

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 3:42 pm 10/10/2018 03:42pm
High tide from offshore Hurricane Michael creeps up into the Sponge Docks in Tarpon Springs, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 after the Anclote River backs up. (Jim Damaske/The Tampa Bay Times via AP)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Local news reporters were working in the dark as Hurricane Michael made landfall in Florida’s Panhandle.

The News Herald in Panama City tweeted that conditions were “getting very nasty here” as the hurricane’s eye closed in. The newsroom was running on generator power without internet access.

The newspaper tweeted that reporters were feeling “crashing thunder shaking building.”

At the Panama City news station WJHG/WECP, reporter Tyler Allender tweeted that his colleagues were taking shelter in a hallway in the middle of the building because “this wind is SERIOUS.”

Allender said they were sitting in the dark because their building had lost power.

