202
Home » National News » Florida invests $3.5M to…

Florida invests $3.5M to finish Everglades highway project

By The Associated Press October 30, 2018 1:28 pm 10/30/2018 01:28pm
Share

MIAMI (AP) — Florida’s Republican governor has directed $3.5 million in state transportation funds to finish raising a highway across the Everglades.

Gov. Rick Scott announced the funding Tuesday atop a new 2.6-mile (4-kilometer) span of the elevated Tamiami Trail.

A 1-mile (1.5-kilometer) section was raised in 2013. The completed project will allow water to flow under nearly 6 miles (9.5 kilometers) of the highway into Everglades National Park.

Scott also directed the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to request $40 million more in state money to complete the project.

Raising the Tamiami Trail is part of a massive Everglades restoration plan that requires both state and federal participation.

Scott, who is campaigning to unseat Democrat Bill Nelson in the U.S. Senate, has criticized Congress for delays in federal funding for Everglades projects.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500