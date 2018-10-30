202
Home » National News » Florida helicopter crash kills…

Florida helicopter crash kills 2, injures 1

By The Associated Press October 30, 2018 5:40 pm 10/30/2018 05:40pm
Share

SEBRING, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a helicopter has crashed into a mobile home park in Florida, killing two and injuring another.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement on Twitter that the crash occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say two people in the helicopter were killed, and one person was injured on the ground. The injured person was taken to a hospital.

Officials say one mobile home destroyed, and another was damaged.

Authoritidies didn’t immediately identify the dead or injured or say what might have caused the crash.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500