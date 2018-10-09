Florida county ‘warns’ forecaster to stay away

202
By The Associated Press October 9, 2018 8:38 am 10/09/2018 08:38am
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2011, file photo, The Weather Channel host, Jim Cantore goes live from Commonwealth Avenue behind the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. A Florida county threatened by Hurricane Michael is warning a television meteorologist to stay away. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office posted a tongue-in-cheek trespass warning on Facebook for Cantore. Cantore is usually on the scene of major storms. (John C. Whitehead/The Patriot-News via AP, File)

MILTON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida county threatened by Hurricane Michael is warning a television meteorologist to stay away.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office posted a tongue-in-cheek trespass warning on Facebook for The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore. Cantore is usually on the scene of major storms.

The office wrote: “Everyone knows what’s in store when Jim Cantore shows up. So we issued a little notice. lol.”

The “warning” provides special conditions for “non-business related visits only,” preferably during the winter.

