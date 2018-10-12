202
Fight over oldest synagogue in US headed to Supreme Court

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 12:21 pm 10/12/2018 12:21pm
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — The congregation at the oldest synagogue in the United States says it will appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court this month in an attempt to overturn an appeals court’s decision granting control of the synagogue to a New York congregation.

Attorney Gary Naftalis, who represents Congregation Jeshuat Israel, which worships at the Touro Synagogue in Newport, Rhode Island, tells The Newport Daily News he’ll file the petition with Supreme Court by Oct. 22.

Naftalis said after the appeals court’s decision in June that he would go to the Supreme Court.

A federal judge in Providence had found that the Newport congregation owned the 250-year-old synagogue and a set of valuable bells valued in the millions.

An appeals court overturned the ruling and granted control to New York’s Shearith Israel.

