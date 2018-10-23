Fetal remains found at 3rd funeral home in Michigan

202
By The Associated Press October 23, 2018 11:06 am 10/23/2018 11:06am
In this Monday, Oct. 22, 2018 photo, the exterior of the former Scarlett's Funeral Home and later Mowen Funeral Home sits in Owosso, Mich. An asbestos-removal crew discovered the skeletal remains of two fetuses. Police say the Owosso remains were in a casket inside a wooden box in a closet. Markings on the box indicate it is more than 50 years old. The funeral home has been closed for more than two years. (James McKinnie/Argus-Press Photo via AP)

OWOSSO, Mich. (AP) — Decades-old fetal remains have been found at another Michigan funeral home — the third such grim discovery in the state in less than two weeks.

An asbestos-removal crew on Monday discovered the remains of two fetuses at the former Mowen Funeral Home in Owosso, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

On Friday, police removed the remains of 63 fetuses from Perry Funeral Home in Detroit. The remains of 10 fetuses and a still-born infant were found Oct. 12 at the Cantrell Funeral Home in Detroit.

Police say the Owosso remains were found in a casket inside a wooden box in a closet. Markings on the box indicate it is more than 50 years old. The Mowen Funeral Home has been closed two years.

