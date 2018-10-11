202
Home » National News » FBI reassigns personnel in…

FBI reassigns personnel in Asia amid misconduct allegations

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 9:24 pm 10/11/2018 09:24pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has reassigned several employees based in Asia amid allegations of misconduct.

The agency released a statement in response to a Wall Street Journal report Thursday that the Justice Department’s inspector general was investigating allegations against FBI employees in some half a dozen cities, including locations in East and Southeast Asia.

Details of the allegations were unclear. The Journal report cites anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

The FBI says, “Upon learning of these allegations of misconduct, action was taken to reassign certain personnel to non-operational roles while the allegations are reviewed.”

The statement issued late Thursday says, “All FBI employees are held to the highest standards of conduct, and allegations against any employee are taken very seriously.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News White House
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500