202
Home » National News » Father of zombie films…

Father of zombie films being honored on ‘Living Dead”s 50th

By The Associated Press October 1, 2018 10:34 am 10/01/2018 10:34am
Share
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, horror film director George Romero, who directed "The Night of The Living Dead" waves a Terrible Towel before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh is set to honor the father of modern American zombie films outside the theater where his “Night of the Living Dead” premiered 50 years ago. The widow of Romero, Mayor Bill Peduto and others will gather at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh is set to honor the father of modern American zombie films outside the theater where his “Night of the Living Dead” premiered 50 years ago.

The widow of filmmaker George Romero, Mayor Bill Peduto and others will gather at 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Romero died last year.

His black-and-white “Night of the Living Dead” was shot in a quasi-documentary style and tells the story of a group of characters hiding in a farmhouse from flesh-eating zombies.

The film was inducted into the National Registry of Films in 1999.

A week of programs and movie screenings in tribute to Romero will be held later in the month.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Movie News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500