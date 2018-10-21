202
Home » National News » Family, fans, of Tom…

Family, fans, of Tom Petty gather to name park in his honor

By The Associated Press October 21, 2018 1:10 pm 10/21/2018 01:10pm
Share

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida park was renamed after iconic rocker Tom Petty, who played at that park as a boy.

The Gainesville Sun reports that hundreds of members of the Tom Petty Nation! fan club visited Gainesville on Saturday to celebrate the star’s birthday with his music and the dedication of the former Northeast Park as Tom Petty Park.

Petty died Oct. 2, 2017. He was born Oct. 20, 1950 in Gainesville and lived in the small city until he left for Los Angeles to make it big in the music business.

His family lived a block from the park and it was like a second home for him and his brother.

Other area events celebrated the singer and included the Tom Petty Birthday Bash and Tom Petty Weekend.

___

Information from: The Gainesville (Fla.) Sun, http://www.gainesvillesun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Growing caravan of migrants resumes march towards US

A growing throng of Central American migrants resumed their advance toward the U.S. border in southern Mexico on Sunday, overwhelming Mexican government attempts to stop them at the border.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500