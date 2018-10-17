202
Ex-Virginia teacher charged in hack of celebrities, others

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 3:32 pm 10/17/2018 03:32pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia high school teacher has agreed to plead guilty in a hacking scheme that allowed him to obtain nude photographs and other private information from more than 200 people, including celebrities.

Documents filed in federal court show that Christopher Brannan, a former teacher at Lee-Davis High School, was charged in April with aggravated identity theft and unauthorized access to a protected computer.

Brannan has agreed to plead guilty to both counts. Under a plea agreement, Brannan’s lawyer and prosecutors will recommend a prison sentence of nearly three years. A hearing is scheduled Monday in Richmond.

Brannan’s lawyer didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Court documents don’t include the names of the celebrities. A spokesman for prosecutors says the victims’ names won’t be released.

