Ex-Illinois Rep. Schock to face corruption trial in June

By The Associated Press October 6, 2018 2:15 pm 10/06/2018 02:15pm
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2015 file photo, then-Illinois Rep. Aaron Schock speaks to reporters in Peoria Ill. Schock’s public corruption trial is now scheduled for June 2019 in federal court in Chicago. Schock was once a rising star in Congress and a formidable GOP fundraiser. He is accused of using campaign money and his congressional allotment for personal expenses and extravagant redecorating of his Capitol Hill office in the style of the TV series “Downton Abbey.” (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock’s public corruption trial is now scheduled for June in federal court in Chicago.

The former Illinois congressman was once a rising Republican star and a formidable GOP fundraiser. He’s now accused of using campaign money and his congressional allotment for personal expenses and the extravagant redecorating of his Capitol Hill office in the style of the TV series “Downton Abbey.”

The Chicago Tribune reports the Republican from Peoria will stand trial on June 10 before U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly.

A federal appeals court refused to dismiss the charges in May. The trial could take a month.

The case was originally assigned to a federal judge in central Illinois. But a judge there recused himself after being removed from a separate case for having improper communication with prosecutors.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

