PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) — In a story Sept. 18 about New Jersey’s hiring of a former municipal official who had been convicted of taking bribes, The Associated Press reported erroneously the city where he served.…
PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) — In a story Sept. 18 about New Jersey’s hiring of a former municipal official who had been convicted of taking bribes, The Associated Press reported erroneously the city where he served. Marcellus Jackson was a city councilman in Passaic, not Paramus.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Ex-official who admitted taking bribes now working for state
A former New Jersey municipal official who admitted taking bribes from undercover FBI agents more than a decade ago is now working for the state
PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) — A former New Jersey municipal official who admitted taking bribes from undercover FBI agents more than a decade ago is now working for the state.
Marcellus Jackson was hired this summer at a salary of $70,000 to work as a special assistant in the Department of Education. Politico first reported his status, which was later confirmed by a spokesman for Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration.
Jackson, a Democrat who served on the Passaic City Council, was among 11 officials arrested in a 2007 corruption sweep. He pleaded guilty to obstructing interstate commerce by extortion and received a 25-month prison sentence. He was released in July 2011.
The spokesman says Jackson is remorseful, has taken responsibility and has paid his debt to society.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.