Ex-Navy commander gets more than 2 years in bribery case

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 5:58 pm 10/19/2018 05:58pm
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A former U.S. Navy commander has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to accepting lavish dinners, drinks and the services of prostitutes in exchange for providing ship schedules to a Malaysian defense contractor at the center of one of the military’s worst corruption scandals.

A federal judge in San Diego on Friday also ordered Troy Amundson, 51, of Ramsey, Minnesota, to pay a $10,000 fine.

His lawyers argued that Amundson was not aware the ship schedules were classified, though their client acknowledged that from 2012 to 2013, he took the bribes from Leonard Glenn Francis, nicknamed “Fat Leonard.”

Authorities say Francis’ company used the information to beat competitors and overbill the Navy for services in Asian ports.

Twenty-one people have pleaded guilty so far.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

