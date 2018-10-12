202
Ex-3 Doors Down bassist gets 10 years on gun charge

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 8:08 pm 10/12/2018 08:08pm
FILE - In this April 9, 2011 file photo, 3 Doors Down' bassist Todd Harrell performs before a NASCAR auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. Harrell, the founding member and former bassist of the rock band 3 Doors Down has been sentenced to 10 years in Mississippi state prison for possession of a firearm by a felon. News outlets report Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Robert Krebs gave Todd Harrell the maximum penalty during a hearing Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Sharp, File)

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — The founding member and former bassist of the rock band 3 Doors Down has been sentenced to 10 years in Mississippi state prison for possession of a firearm by a felon.

News outlets report Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Robert Krebs gave Todd Harrell the maximum penalty during a hearing Thursday.

Authorities responded to Harrell’s home after an alarm went off in June. Harrell’s wife told deputies they had got into an argument that turned physical. While deputies were talking to the couple, they noticed guns and drugs in the home.

Harrell had served two years in prison for causing a fatal crash in Nashville in 2013. He testified in 2015 that he had been addicted to prescription drugs and was speeding.

The band, which has had hits including “Kryptonite,” suspended Harrell after a second-offense DUI in 2012.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

