Errant text leads to drug charge for Wyoming woman

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 10:46 am 10/10/2018 10:46am
POWELL, Wyo. (AP) — Prosecutors in Wyoming say a woman mistakenly texted a police officer in her search for a gram of methamphetamine.

The Powell Tribune reports 23-year-old Audrey K. Biggica pleaded not guilty Monday to attempting to possess a controlled substance and prostitution. Prosecutors allege Biggica indicated she was willing to perform a sex act as part of the payment.

Powell Police Sgt. Paul Sapp reported receiving the misdirected text on Sept. 17. He agreed to meet Biggica.

However, he was in uniform so he asked Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation Agent Chris Wallace to help.

Sapp hid in the back seat of Wallace’s truck when Wallace met Biggica in an alley. Wallace drove around town for a bit before pulling into the police department’s parking lot and placing her under arrest.

___

Information from: Powell (Wyo.) Tribune, http://www.powelltribune.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

