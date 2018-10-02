CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say the driver of a speeding car who failed to stop for police caused a multi-vehicle crash on Chicago’s South Side, killing a 3-year-old boy from Indiana and two men. Chicago…

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say the driver of a speeding car who failed to stop for police caused a multi-vehicle crash on Chicago’s South Side, killing a 3-year-old boy from Indiana and two men.

Chicago police say the driver fled the scene on foot Monday night. He hasn’t been caught.

Police say officers in a marked vehicle saw the car speeding, turned on emergency lights and followed the vehicle, but they stopped the pursuit and the car kept going. Police say the speeding car ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle that then hit two more vehicles in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office on Tuesday identified the dead as 3-year-old Cabari Turner of Gary, Indiana; 25-year-old Chrishawn Turner of Chicago; and 24-year-old Antonio Cowan of Chicago.

A 2-year-old girl and two women also were injured.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.