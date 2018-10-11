202
Dow Jones industrials fall 124 points, or 0.5 percent, as U.S. trading begins following declines in Asia, Europe

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 9:31 am 10/11/2018 09:31am
NEW YORK (AP) — Dow Jones industrials fall 124 points, or 0.5 percent, as U.S. trading begins following declines in Asia, Europe .

