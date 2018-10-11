NEW YORK (AP) — Dow Jones industrials fall 124 points, or 0.5 percent, as U.S. trading begins following declines in Asia, Europe .

NEW YORK (AP) — Dow Jones industrials fall 124 points, or 0.5 percent, as U.S. trading begins following declines in Asia, Europe .

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.