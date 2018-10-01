202
Donald Trump Jr. to rally for Maine Republicans

By The Associated Press October 1, 2018 11:22 am 10/01/2018 11:22am
FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., waves from the stage at the National Rifle Association in Dallas. Donald Trump Jr. will speak Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, at a fundraising event at the Holiday Inn By The Bay in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — President Donald Trump’s son is set to help raise money for Republican candidates in Maine.

Donald Trump Jr. will speak Monday night at a fundraising event at the Holiday Inn By The Bay in Portland. A spokeswoman for the Maine GOP said the event will be closed to the press.

A public portion of the event will cost $100 per attendee. Tickets for a private reception start at $1,500 per person.

Republican guests include Gov. Paul LePage, U.S. Senate candidate Eric Brakey, Senate Majority Leader Garrett Mason and House Republican Leader Ken Fredette.

Trump Jr. is a vocal proponent of his father’s policies. He’s recently headlined rallies in Pennsylvania and Montana.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

