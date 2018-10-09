DHS to waive laws for new border gates in South Texas

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says it’s waiving environmental laws so it can build gates between sections of border barriers in South Texas’ Rio Grande Valley. The waiver posted online Tuesday…

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says it’s waiving environmental laws so it can build gates between sections of border barriers in South Texas’ Rio Grande Valley.

The waiver posted online Tuesday lists 11 locations where the government plans to install gates.

The U.S. government already has 654 miles (1,053 kilometers) of fencing on the southwest border. In far South Texas, segments of fencing stop and start along the levee built next to the Rio Grande, the river separating the U.S. and Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection also plans to start constructing more border barriers to fulfill President Donald Trump’s signature pledge to build a wall.

A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection official said in March that the agency wanted to start installing the gates in October. CBP declined Tuesday to confirm that is still the agency’s plan.

