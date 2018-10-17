202
Detroit officers get probation in chase, fatal crash case

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 12:31 pm 10/17/2018 12:31pm
DETROIT (AP) — Two Detroit police officers accused of failing to report a car chase that led to a fatal crash have been sentenced to one-year probations.

Prosecutors say Stephen Heid and Ronald Cadez also were sentenced Wednesday to $500 fines, court costs and community service.

Dispatchers were not notified last October of the chase or the crash. Authorities say the officers left the scene.

Nineteen-year-old Jerry Bradford Jr. of Detroit was the driver whom they chased and who died of his injuries at a hospital.

Heid and Cadez pleaded no contest in August to willful neglect of duty . A no-contest plea isn’t an admission of guilt, but is treated as such for sentencing.

Both officers were suspended without pay, but have since been reinstated to their jobs by the police department.

