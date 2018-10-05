202
Home » National News » Denzel Washington to receive…

Denzel Washington to receive AFI Life Achievement Award

By The Associated Press October 5, 2018 1:50 pm 10/05/2018 01:50pm
2 Shares
FILE - In this July 17, 2018 file photo, Denzel Washington attends the premiere of "The Equalizer 2" in Los Angeles. The American Film Institute said Washington will receive the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award. The AFI annual gala will be held on June 6, 2019. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The American Film Institute is honoring Denzel Washington with a Life Achievement Award. The organization said Friday that Washington will receive the award at a Gala Tribute on June 6 in Los Angeles. It will be broadcast on TNT.

Washington’s Hollywood career has spanned over four decades where he has acted in, directed and produced films. With nine Academy Award nominations, Washington has won for his performances in “Glory” and “Training Day.” He’s also won a Tony Award for “Fences.”

The 63-year-old will be the 47th recipient of the prestigious honor from the AFI, joining the ranks of Mel Brooks, Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep and Alfred Hitchcock. Last year’s AFI Life Achievement Award honoree was George Clooney.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Movie News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500