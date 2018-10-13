Delaware woman charged with murder in wrong-way car crash

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware woman has been charged with second-degree murder and other counts in a wrong-way crash earlier this year that left a North Carolina man dead. The News Journal reported Friday…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware woman has been charged with second-degree murder and other counts in a wrong-way crash earlier this year that left a North Carolina man dead.

The News Journal reported Friday that a grand jury indicted 24-year-old Melanie Heath of Wilmington earlier this week. She faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangering, driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and driving on the wrong side of the road.

The charges stem from a crash in May near Middletown that killed 41-year-old Christopher Sadler of Concord. Police said at the time that a woman was driving southbound in northbound lanes when she struck a vehicle driven by Sadler.

Court records don’t indicate whether Heath is in custody or whether she has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.