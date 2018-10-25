202
Home » National News » Death of Texas baby…

Death of Texas baby found in hot day care van ruled homicide

By The Associated Press October 25, 2018 2:28 pm 10/25/2018 02:28pm
Share
In this Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 photo, Raymond Pryer wipes away tears while talking about his son with wife Dikeisha Whitlock-Pryer and their lawyer, Larry Wilson in Houston. Authorities have ruled the death of the couple's 3-year-old son, Raymond Pryer Jr. , who was found in a hot van outside a Houston daycare, a homicide and are forwarding the case to a grand jury for review. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities have ruled the death of a 3-year-old boy who was found in a hot van outside a Houston day care a homicide and are forwarding the case to a grand jury for review.

The Harris County medical examiner’s office said Tuesday that Raymond Pryer Jr. died of hyperthermia.

Harris County Precinct 1 constable officials say the boy was found unresponsive in the van at Discovering Me Academy in July when his father arrived to pick him up. Authorities have said the child was in the van for 3 ½ hours and that its interior was 113 degrees (45 Celsius).

The state revoked the day care center’s permit last month, forcing it to close.

Houston police told KTRK-TV that the case will now go before a grand jury.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500