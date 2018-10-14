202
Dead candidate’s name will appear on Wyoming ballots

By The Associated Press October 14, 2018 2:06 pm 10/14/2018 02:06pm
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The name of a Wyoming Republican regional political candidate who died last week will still appear on ballots in the Nov. 6 election.

The Laramie Boomerang reports that defense attorney Tony Lopez died on Tuesday at age 65.

He was running for the post of Albany County Attorney.

The ballots in the race have already been printed, meaning Lopez’s name will still appear opposing incumbent Democrat Peggy Trent.

The Albany County Republican Party has the option of naming a replacement candidate, but voters would have to write in the new candidate’s name on ballots.

Clerk Jackie Gonzales says it’s the first time in her 28 years in the position that a candidate appearing on the ballot died before Election Day.

___

Information from: Laramie Boomerang, http://www.laramieboomerang.com

