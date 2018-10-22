SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — CORRECTS: Judge upholds verdict saying Monsanto’s weed killer caused worker’s cancer, but cuts $289 mil award to $78 mil. (Corrects APNewsAlert to say that original award was $289 million, not $287…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — CORRECTS: Judge upholds verdict saying Monsanto’s weed killer caused worker’s cancer, but cuts $289 mil award to $78 mil. (Corrects APNewsAlert to say that original award was $289 million, not $287 million)

