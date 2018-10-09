202
Convicted Chicago officer moved to Western Illinois jail

By The Associated Press October 9, 2018 4:24 pm 10/09/2018 04:24pm
CHICAGO (AP) — The white Chicago Police officer convicted of murder in the 2014 shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald has been moved to a Western Illinois jail and will remain there while he awaits sentencing.

Rock Island County Sheriff Berry Bustos tells the Chicago Tribune that Jason Van Dyke arrived Tuesday afternoon to the jail along the Mississippi River. Bustos says Van Dyke will be held in protective custody out of the jail’s general population.

High-profile detainees or inmates who are cooperating witnesses are often moved for their own safety in an out of the Cook County Jail as part of an agreement the jail has with other jails.

Van Dyke was taken into custody after a jury on Friday convicted him of second-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Topics:
National News
