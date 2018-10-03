202
Congressional hopeful: GOP abandoned me, so I abandoned them

By The Associated Press October 3, 2018 3:30 pm 10/03/2018 03:30pm
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Republican congressional candidate in Connecticut who hasn’t been seen much on the campaign trail claims the GOP abandoned him, so he “abandoned them.”

Hampton Republican Town Committee Chairman Dan Postemski responded Wednesday to questions on Facebook about his whereabouts. The Iraq war veteran says he “stepped up” when no one else would challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney and was promised help that never materialized. He claims he was urged to put his family “on the back burner.”

Postemski writes: “So I said the hell with them and went back to spending time with my family,” going to work and coaching T-ball.

State Republican Party Chairman JR Romano says he hasn’t spoken with Postemski, but says “running for office is not easy” and “there’s no question that family comes first.”

