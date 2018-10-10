Congress approves massive water-projects bill

202
By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 12:48 pm 10/10/2018 12:48pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress has approved a sprawling bill to improve the nation’s ports, dams and harbors, protect against floods, restore shorelines and support other water-related projects.

The massive Water Resources Development Act would authorize billions in spending for projects nationwide, including one to stem coastal erosion in Galveston, Texas, and restore wetlands damaged by Hurricane Harvey last year.

The bill also would help improve harbors in Seattle; Savannah, Georgia; and San Juan, Puerto Rico, and extend a federal program to improve drinking water quality.

The bill also sets up a new framework for large water projects run by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The changes are intended to increase local input and improve transparency.

The Senate approved the bill, 99-1, on Wednesday, sending it to President Donald Trump.

