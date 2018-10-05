202
Home » National News » Collapsed northern Arizona highway…

Collapsed northern Arizona highway under repair

By The Associated Press October 5, 2018 5:55 pm 10/05/2018 05:55pm
Share
This photo provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety shows a semi truck stuck in a large sinkhole on Highway US 89 near Cameron, Ariz., after heavy rains hit the area Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. The Arizona Department of Transportation said that troopers discovered the large hole when they responded to an incident late Wednesday night. (Arizona Department of Public Safety via AP)

CAMERON, Ariz. (AP) — Crews are repairing a collapsed major northern Arizona highway that tourists use to reach the Grand Canyon’s North Rim, Lake Powell and southern Utah.

A 30-foot (9-meter) section of U.S. 89 caved in late Wednesday from the remnants of Tropical Storm Rosa.

One person who crossed the section as it gave way died after being hit by another vehicle.

Crews were filling in the washed-out section Friday. A temporary fix is in the works, but the Arizona Department of Transportation says the highway isn’t expected to reopen for multiple days.

The highway is closed north of the Cameron Trading Post on the Navajo Nation.

Locals and emergency responders can get around it. But tourists, hunters and others are forced on a more than 100-mile (161-kilometer) detour.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500