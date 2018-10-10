202
Child killed inside Michigan home in burst of gunfire

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 7:59 am 10/10/2018 07:59am
Family members leave the scene as Flint police investigate after a 7-year-old girl was shot and killed on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, on the north side of Flint, Mich. No suspect information was immediately available. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Police say a 7-year-old girl was fatally shot inside a Michigan home in a burst of gunfire that may have been intended for a family member.

Flint police Chief Timothy Johnson says he believes the shots Tuesday night were fired at the home from nearby before the suspected shooter escaped.

Police say the girl was inside the home with her mother and other family members when she was shot in the head. Johnson says girl’s 16-year-old uncle was believed to be the intended target.

Police were searching for the person believed responsible for the shooting but didn’t immediately release information about a possible suspect.

Flint is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

