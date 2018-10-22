202
Chicago police say man ordered shots that killed 2-year-old

By The Associated Press October 22, 2018 4:02 pm 10/22/2018 04:02pm
This undated photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Alexander Varela. Chicago police have arrested Varela, who they say ordered a fellow gang member to fire the shots into a crowd that killed a 2-year-old boy. Authorities announced Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, the arrest of Varela on charges including murder for the Oct. 6 shooting that fatally wounded Julien Gonzalez. (Chicago Police Department via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police have arrested a man who they say ordered a fellow gang member to fire the shots into a crowd that killed a 2-year-old boy.

Authorities said Monday that 27-year-old Alexander Varela was arrested Friday on murder charges and other counts in the Oct. 6 fatal shooting of Julien Gonzalez. They say they’re still searching for the gunman, but they didn’t release any information about that person.

Police say an argument at a birthday party escalated into a fight, during which Varela ordered his gang member to open fire down an alley on the city’s northwest side. Deputy Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan says Julien was following his father when a bullet struck his neck.

A judge ordered Varela jailed without bond Monday, rejecting his attorney’s argument that he should be eligible for bail because he has no felony convictions.

