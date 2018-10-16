202
Home » National News » Chance the Rapper weighs…

Chance the Rapper weighs in on Chicago mayoral race

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 1:55 pm 10/16/2018 01:55pm
Share
Chancelor Bennett, known professionally as Chance The Rapper, endorses Amara Enyia for mayor of Chicago during a press conference at City Hall, Tuesday morning, Oct. 16, 2018. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — Chance the Rapper is weighing in on the Chicago mayor’s race.

The Grammy Award-winning artist from Chicago on Tuesday endorsed Amara Enyia in the 2019 race to replace Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Chance, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, said during a news conference at City Hall that he and Enyia “share a vision for what Chicago could be.” He says they both want to help “people on the bottom.”

He also says he “probably won’t ever be running for mayor” himself, despite becoming more politically active in recent years.

Enyia is director of the Chamber of Commerce in a west side Chicago neighborhood. She ran briefly for mayor in 2015, but dropped out before the election.

More than a dozen people have said they’re running in the February election.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News Music News National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500