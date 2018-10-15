202
Cattle roundup over: Last cow caught weeks after truck crash

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 5:13 pm 10/15/2018 05:13pm
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2018, file photo, officials in Georgia works at the scene where dozens of cows escaped when a tractor-trailer transporting them overturned on a busy junction north of Atlanta. Officials say a cow who managed to hoof it for two weeks on the lam after the tractor-trailer overturned on a busy interstate junction north of Atlanta has been caught. (John Spink /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Officials say a cow that hoofed it for two weeks on the lam after a livestock truck overturned on a busy interstate junction north of Atlanta has been caught.

News outlets report 89 cows initially escaped when the tractor-trailer wrecked before dawn on Oct. 1 on a cloverleaf linking Interstate 75 with Interstate 285. Eleven cows died in the crash.

The Georgia Department of Transportation’s metro Atlanta district tweeted a photo of the runaway cow standing in some woods Monday morning. Department spokeswoman Natalie Dale says it was safely captured by the afternoon.

Officials had said they called in real cowboys to round up the escaped cattle Oct. 1, closing some roads as police dealt with four wrecks caused by the wandering animals. No one was hurt in those accidents.

