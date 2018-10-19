202
Cardi B hands out free winter coats in New York

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 9:13 am 10/19/2018 09:13am
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Cardi B attends the Tom Ford SS19 Show at the Park Avenue Armory during New York Fashion Week in New York. Hundreds of people have lined up in New York City as the rapper handed out free winter coats. The Bronx-born rapper met with residents and fans on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 at the Marlboro Houses in Brooklyn during brisk fall weather. The 26-year-old also was given balloons and a cake to celebrate her recent birthday. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of people have lined up in New York City as rapper Cardi B handed out free winter coats.

The Bronx-born rapper met with residents and fans on Thursday evening at the Marlboro Houses in Brooklyn during brisk fall weather.

The 26-year-old also was given balloons and a cake to celebrate her recent birthday.

Cardi B says she cares a lot about kids and the community and feels it’s important to set a good example.

On Oct. 1, she got a summons in connection with a melee at a New York strip club. Her lawyer says the star didn’t cause any harm.

About three weeks earlier, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj were involved in an altercation at a New York Fashion Week party.

