Candidate: Many Alabama voters removed, labeled inactive

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) — Congressional candidate Mallory Hagan says a concerning number of Alabama voters have been removed from active voter rolls and announced the creation of a committee to assist voters. Hagan on Thursday…

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) — Congressional candidate Mallory Hagan says a concerning number of Alabama voters have been removed from active voter rolls and announced the creation of a committee to assist voters.

Hagan on Thursday said over 55,000 voters in the 3rd Congressional District have been disqualified or labeled inactive since February of 2017. Hagan announced a committee of lawyers who will volunteer to assist voters and monitor suppression concerns.

The secretary of state’s office said last year that 340,162 people were put on inactive voter status, a precursor to removal. Inactive voters can vote, but must update registration information.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said the state followed the law in a required update of rolls.

Hagan, a Democrat, is challenging Republican Rep. Mike Rogers in the Nov. 6 election.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.