California woman killed in Pennsylvania bus crash

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 11:13 am 10/15/2018 11:13am
MOSCOW, Pa. (AP) — A California woman has been identified as the victim of a deadly bus crash in Pennsylvania that injured at least three others.

State police say 33-year-old Rebecca Blanco of Vacaville was killed when the private charter bus she was riding on veered off Interstate 380 near Scranton and crashed into trees about 9 p.m. Sunday. State police say multiple passengers were injured and taken to hospitals.

A person who was airlifted from the scene remains in critical condition Monday. Two others are listed in good condition.

Blanco was pronounced dead at the scene. Cornell University said in a statement that she received her MBA in 2017.

The name of the bus company wasn’t immediately released. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

National News
