California surgeon due in court on drug, assault charges

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 11:48 am 10/17/2018 11:48am
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Newport Beach, Calif., Police Department shows Grant Robicheaux, a California doctor who appeared in a reality TV dating show. Robicheaux, and his girlfriend are due to appear in court Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, on charges they drugged and sexually assaulted two women. Since those charges were filed, prosecutors said they received leads to more than a dozen other possible victims of the orthopedic surgeon and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley. (Newport Beach Police Department via AP, File)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A California surgeon and his girlfriend are expected to appear in court on charges they drugged and sexually assaulted two women.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office says 38-year-old orthopedic surgeon Grant Robicheaux and 31-year-old Cerissa Riley are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in a Newport Beach courtroom.

After prosecutors charged the pair last month, they said they received leads to more than a dozen possible additional victims.

Authorities say the two alleged victims met Robicheaux and Riley at social events in Southern California where they became intoxicated and ended up at Robicheaux’s apartment.

The suspects have denied the allegations. They were arrested last month and released on $100,000 bail each.

Robicheaux once appeared in a reality TV show called “Online Dating Rituals of the American Male.”

