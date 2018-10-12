202
California man pleads not guilty to threatening Feinstein

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 7:54 pm 10/12/2018 07:54pm
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2018, file photo Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks to the media on Capitol Hill, in Washington. A Southern California man has been arrested after authorities say he sent an email threatening to kill Feinstein, on Sept. 30. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file)

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man has pleaded not guilty to sending an email threatening to kill U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

City News Service says 47-year-old Craig Shaver of Lancaster entered the plea Friday to felony charges of attempted criminal threats and being a felon in illegal possession of a revolver. He could face more than three years in prison if convicted.

Authorities say Shaver sent the email on Sept. 30 but haven’t released specifics of the message.

Shaver was arrested on Tuesday.

Feinstein is the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee. She has received threats and abuse because some Republicans accuse her of trying to thwart the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

