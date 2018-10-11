202
Home » National News » California man charged after…

California man charged after threatening to kill Feinstein

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 10:11 pm 10/11/2018 10:11pm
Share
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2018, file photo Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks to the media on Capitol Hill, in Washington. A Southern California man has been arrested after authorities say he sent an email threatening to kill Feinstein, on Sept. 30. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file)

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man has been arrested after authorities say he sent an email threatening to kill U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Authorities say Craig Shaver of Lancaster sent a Sept. 30 email to the senator. Other details weren’t disclosed.

Prosecutors said Thursday that Shaver, who has a 1991 grand theft conviction, attempted a criminal threat and accused him of being a felon in illegal possession of a revolver. He could face more than three years in prison if convicted.

It wasn’t clear whether Shaver has an attorney.

Feinstein is the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee. She has received threats and abuse because some Republicans accuse her of trying to thwart the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

A call to a Feinstein spokesman wasn’t immediately returned.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Congress News Government News National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500