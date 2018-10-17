202
Home » National News » Builder sues over $2…

Builder sues over $2 billion San Francisco transit center

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 7:06 pm 10/17/2018 07:06pm
Share
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, a few people walk through main plaza entryway to the closed Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco. The general contractor that managed San Francisco's troubled $2.2 billion transit terminal is suing the agency in charge of the project, alleging faulty design and and mismanagement led to construction delays and costs overruns that cost the company $150 million. AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The general contractor that managed San Francisco’s troubled $2 billion transit terminal is suing the agency in charge of the project alleging faulty design and mismanagement.

The joint venture of Webcor Builders and Obayashi Corp. filed the lawsuit Tuesday in San Francisco. It alleges design and planning mistakes sent construction soaring and led to overruns that cost the company $150 million.

The Transbay Joint Powers Authority, which operates the Salesforce Transit Center, denied the allegations in a statement Wednesday and said it would hold the contractor responsible for its commitment to deliver the project.

The contractor said it submitted 12,000 requests for information and 1,603 change order requests to officials during construction of the terminal in downtown San Francisco.

The contractor also alleged that tardy responses added to the rising costs.

The project has been mired in litigation.

In May, the engineering firm Skanska USA sued Webcor, saying the contractor’s alleged shoddy instructions led to cost overruns. In addition, the owners of a nearby high-rise apartment building that is sinking and tilting sued the agency. The owners of the Millennium Tower blame the transit center construction project for the building’s tilt.

The terminal opened in Aug. 12 after ten years of planning and construction. It closed a month later after cracks were found in two steel support beams. Agency officials said they don’t when the new terminal will be re-opened.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News National News Travel News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500