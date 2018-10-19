202
Home » National News » Britney Spears returns to…

Britney Spears returns to Vegas with new residency in 2019

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 1:50 pm 10/19/2018 01:50pm
Share
FILE- In this June 13, 2017, file photo, singer Britney Spears sings during her concert in Taipei, Taiwan. MGM Resorts International on Friday said the pop superstar in February, 2019, will kick off a series of regularly scheduled shows at Park Theater inside the Park MGM casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, file)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Britney Spears will return to Las Vegas with a new residency next year.

MGM Resorts International on Friday said the pop superstar in February will kick off a series of regularly scheduled shows at Park Theater inside the Park MGM casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

Spears in a statement says she is happy to be returning to Sin City, which she described as her “second home.”

Spears wrapped up a residency at a different Las Vegas venue last year.

Tickets for the “Britney: Domination” show start at $79. They go on sale to the general public Oct. 26. Concerts are scheduled for February, March, May, July and August.

Lady Gaga and Aerosmith also have scheduled residencies at Park Theater.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Music News National News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500