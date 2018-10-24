202
Home » National News » Boy, 13, who killed…

Boy, 13, who killed 11-year-old brother pleads no contest

By The Associated Press October 24, 2018 9:08 am 10/24/2018 09:08am
Share

RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) — A 13-year-old boy has pleaded no contest to aggravated murder charges in juvenile court for fatally shooting his 11-year-old brother in the back at their home outside of Cleveland.

The Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier reports family members watched Tuesday as a Portage County judge explained what sentences the boy might face next month after presentencing evaluations are completed. He could be incarcerated until age 21; until age 24 if a gun specification is added; or he could receive a blended sentence of 20 years to life in juvenile and adult prisons.

It remains unclear what prompted the Streetsboro boy to shoot his brother, who was lying in bed, last April. Authorities have described the shooting as a premeditated act.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday morning with the boy’s attorney.

___

Information from: Record-Courier, http://www.recordpub.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500