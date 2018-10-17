202
Home » National News » Boston playground named in…

Boston playground named in honor of marathon bombing hero

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 11:46 am 10/17/2018 11:46am
Share

BOSTON (AP) — A new playground in Boston has been dedicated in memory of a city police officer who died in 2014 from injuries suffered during the gunfight with the Boston Marathon bombers.

The playground and basketball courts at Harambee Park in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood were named for Sgt. Dennis “D.J.” Simmonds on Monday.

Simmonds died from a brain aneurysm it was determined was linked to head injuries suffered when an explosive detonated near him during the April 19, 2013 shootout in Watertown with Tamerlan (TAM’-ehr-luhn) and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev (joh-HAHR’ tsahr-NEYE’-ehv).

Tamerlan died and Dzhokhar was convicted of the bombings and sentenced to death. He is currently in a federal prison.

Police Commissioner William Gross in a statement said Simmonds “will forever be remembered as someone who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect his city.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500