202
Home » National News » CORRECTS: Bomb intercepted at…

CORRECTS: Bomb intercepted at facility near home of Hillary and Bill Clinton in New York City suburb

By The Associated Press October 24, 2018 1:42 pm 10/24/2018 01:42pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — CORRECTS: Bomb intercepted at facility near home of Hillary and Bill Clinton in New York City suburb. (Corrects APNewsAlert that bomb was found at the Clinton residence.)

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500